Pedestrian struck and killed on I-95 in Newport, Del.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle stopped near the scene.
NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed after running onto I-95 in Newport, Delaware.

It happened around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes of the highway at the Airport Road ramp.

Police say a 37-year-old man from New Castle was within the left shoulder area and began running out into the southbound lanes of I-95, just south of the DelDOT yard known as the "Sandbox."

The man then slowed to a walk and stood within the left center lane of travel before being struck by a Honda Civic being driven by a 20-year-old male from Wilmington, police say.

The Civic came to a stop on the left shoulder of I-95 northbound in the area of the "Sandbox."

The 37-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say he was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying any type of lighted device.

The 20-year-old driver and a 19-year-old male passenger were both wearing their seat belts, police say. They were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

All northbound lanes of I-95 were closed near the scene of the crash for approximately four hours.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should contact Master Corporal J. Breen by calling 302-365-8486.
