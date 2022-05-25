Car becomes pinned under tractor-trailer on I-95 in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating what caused a crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia.
It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of the highway.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed a car pinned under the back-end of a tractor-trailer.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
