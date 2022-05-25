fatal crash

Off-duty Philadelphia police officer killed in motorcycle crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was killed in a motorcycle accident Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at Broad and Hartranft streets in South Philadelphia.

Police say the motorcycle rider collided with another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Broad Street.

The motorcyclist, who has been identified as a Philadelphia police officer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were immediately reported.
