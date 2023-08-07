WATCH LIVE

Dog that got loose on I-95 in Philadelphia last week escapes again

Chopper 6 was overhead as the dog made a mad dash down the highway during the Friday morning rush.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, August 7, 2023 10:59AM
The dog that was loose on I-95 in Philadelphia, stopping traffic during rush hour Friday morning, escaped from home again over the weekend.

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The dog that was loose on I-95 in Philadelphia, stopping traffic during rush hour Friday morning, escaped from home again over the weekend.

Fortunately, Enzo is now back home.

Officials at Town and Country Pet Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania say Enzo was dropped off on Sunday morning after someone saw him running down State Road next to I-95.

This is the same facility the dog was taken to Friday after troopers wrangled him off the highway.

It was a harrowing event that workers said had the dog showing signs of trauma.

Enzo's owner told Action News she has booked an appointment to get the dog microchipped.

