Commuters said they're excited to see the finished product, which will include gardens, play areas, and a pavilion for visitors.

I-95 northbound lanes to reopen in Philadelphia Monday morning, PennDOT says

I-95 northbound lanes to reopen in Philadelphia Monday morning, PennDOT says

I-95 northbound lanes to reopen in Philadelphia Monday morning, PennDOT says

I-95 northbound lanes to reopen in Philadelphia Monday morning, PennDOT says

I-95 northbound lanes to reopen in Philadelphia Monday morning, PennDOT says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PennDOT crews finished up their demolition of concrete over Interstate 95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The road repair was part of the $329 million I-95 CAP Project to replace and expand the covered area at Penn's Landing.

On Saturday evening, PennDOT closed all northbound lanes between exits 20 and 22 as well as some ramps.

Construction shuts down part of Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia this weekend

The road is expected to reopen on Monday at 5 a.m. as scheduled.

"A lot of times when there is a lot of construction, things don't go according to plan - might take an extra couple months or extra week," said Dante Jordan from North Philadelphia. "Right now, the weather is beautiful. I think that plays a big role in getting the construction done. So, that's awesome."

On Sunday, drivers heading to the RiverRink hoped to avoid traffic.

"We were kind of worried about it," said Jose Rivera from Brookhaven. "But, it was clear. We didn't have any issue."

"It was an 18-minute ride to get here, and there was no traffic," said Jordan.

However, some had to sit in the backups on streets surrounding the construction.

"Coming up here wasn't bad," said Nicole Washington from North Philadelphia. "We did notice traffic on Columbus Blvd was a little hectic. It was more congested than it would be on a regular Sunday."

"We experienced a little bit of traffic coming in today," said Craig Maurizi. "But with what's going to happen, I think I would have no problem at all sacrificing a little bit for the future."

Commuters said they're excited to see the finished product, which will include gardens, play areas, and a pavilion for visitors.

"It will bring a lot of tourism. It will be a nice space for the kids to go to and play," said Washington.

"I think it's going to be great for the city of Philadelphia," said Rivera.

The entire project is expected to be completed by Spring 2028.

This was the first of four closures planned for I-95. PennDOT has not yet released the dates of future closures.