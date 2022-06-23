WATCH
traffic
Portion of EB I-76 closed due to reports of shots fired in Philadelphia
WPVI
By
6abc Digital Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway are closed between Montgomery Drive and City Avenue in Philadelphia due to a report of shots fired.
The call came in around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The eastbound lanes approaching Montgomery Drive are closed while police investigate.
There was no immediate word on if any shots were actually fired.
No injuries have been reported.
