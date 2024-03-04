Overnight I-95 closures amid continued CAP project construction | What you need to know

Parts of the highway southbound in Center City will be closed overnight this week, starting Monday night through Friday morning.

Parts of the highway southbound in Center City will be closed overnight this week, starting Monday night through Friday morning.

Parts of the highway southbound in Center City will be closed overnight this week, starting Monday night through Friday morning.

Parts of the highway southbound in Center City will be closed overnight this week, starting Monday night through Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers should expect more closures this week as the CAP project on I-95 continues.

Parts of the highway southbound in Center City will be closed overnight this week, starting Monday night through Friday morning.

One lane of I-95 southbound between Market and South streets will be closed from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The highway between Callowhill Street and the Morris Street ramp will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp from I-676 East to I-95 South will also be closed overnight.

Following this phase of the project, the Market Street ramp to I-95 South will reopen on Friday.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.