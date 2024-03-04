WATCH LIVE

Overnight I-95 closures amid continued CAP project construction | What you need to know

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, March 4, 2024 10:54AM
I-95 overnight closures for continued CAP project construction
Parts of the highway southbound in Center City will be closed overnight this week, starting Monday night through Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers should expect more closures this week as the CAP project on I-95 continues.

One lane of I-95 southbound between Market and South streets will be closed from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The highway between Callowhill Street and the Morris Street ramp will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp from I-676 East to I-95 South will also be closed overnight.

Following this phase of the project, the Market Street ramp to I-95 South will reopen on Friday.

