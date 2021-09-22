storm recovery

Families in Wilmington homeless after Ida, scrambling for homes

Residents from 23 units at Claymont Street Apartments were all displaced after the storm.
By and
Families left homeless after remnants of Ida in DE

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Displaced residents in Wilmington, Delaware, face a new plight weeks after the remnants of Ida destroyed homes and apartments.

Several people just found out they only have until next week to find a place to live.

Right now, they're all staying at the Fairfield Inn, and their management company is picking up the bill.

The problem is that offer ends on Thursday, September 30, and they are scrambling to find a new home.

"We are now homeless. We are not getting the help that we're supposed to be getting," said Patricia Lum. "They're not helping us at all. We're also being told we need to reach out to family and friends. Some of us don't have family, and some of us don't have friends."

RELATED: Flood victims desperate for help after Ida hits Wilmington

Wilmington resident Stacy Henry has brought food every day for the displaced residents around dinner time and helped with clothes and other necessities.

Some residents have small children, and they're grateful for the helping hand.

"Right now, we don't have a place to stay," said Catherine Pino. "Our home was flooded. I was in my living room, and the water was up to my shoulder. We slept in our car for four days with our kids waiting for aids."

Resident John Leonardo added, "We are trying to find some temporary, long-term housing from the state, but from the few phone calls we've made, we have been told we have to suck it up and move into a shelter."

ALSO RELATED: 200 people rescued amid flooding in Wilmington, Delaware

DHSS is working with the management at Claymont Street Apartments and the residents to help these people find permanent alternative housing.

The people Action News spoke with say this has been life-changing, and they are hurting as that clock ticks to find somewhere to stay.

