Families in Wilmington homeless after Ida, scrambling for homes

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Displaced residents in Wilmington, Delaware, face a new plight weeks after the remnants of Ida destroyed homes and apartments.Several people just found out they only have until next week to find a place to live.Residents from 23 units at Claymont Street Apartments were all displaced after the storm.Right now, they're all staying at the Fairfield Inn, and their management company is picking up the bill.The problem is that offer ends on Thursday, September 30, and they are scrambling to find a new home."We are now homeless. We are not getting the help that we're supposed to be getting," said Patricia Lum. "They're not helping us at all. We're also being told we need to reach out to family and friends. Some of us don't have family, and some of us don't have friends."Wilmington resident Stacy Henry has brought food every day for the displaced residents around dinner time and helped with clothes and other necessities.Some residents have small children, and they're grateful for the helping hand."Right now, we don't have a place to stay," said Catherine Pino. "Our home was flooded. I was in my living room, and the water was up to my shoulder. We slept in our car for four days with our kids waiting for aids."Resident John Leonardo added, "We are trying to find some temporary, long-term housing from the state, but from the few phone calls we've made, we have been told we have to suck it up and move into a shelter."DHSS is working with the management at Claymont Street Apartments and the residents to help these people find permanent alternative housing.The people Action News spoke with say this has been life-changing, and they are hurting as that clock ticks to find somewhere to stay.