200 people rescued amid flooding in Wilmington, Delaware

The Wilmington Fire Department and other agencies performed more than 200 water rescues and many streets and bridges remain closed, officials said.
Tanika Lewis says without the help of Wilmington emergency services, she might not have made it out of her home alive.
"I'm scared to swim, I'm afraid of water -- only to shower," said Lewis.
Officials estimate roughly a 20-block radius on both sides of the Brandywine Creek are now underwater.
Officials say it'll take nearly a week before they can begin to estimate the total cost of the destruction.
Residents are being asked to stay home. If evacuation is necessary, residents can go to one of two emergency reception centers for assistance: the Police Athletic League (P.A.L.) at 3707 North Market Street, or William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center at 501 North Madison Street.
"Obviously this terrible storm has caused serious flooding devastation throughout the City," said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. "We are doing our very best to ensure that everybody is safe, first and foremost, and that we address the aftermath of this historic storm so that get things back to normal again."
Streets and bridges that are closed at this time are:
- South Park Drive, between Market Street and Van Buren Street
- North Park Drive, between Van Buren Street and the Swinging Bridge
- North Market Street Bridge
- 300 block of East 15th Street
- Clifford Brown Walk, between East 14th Street and East 16th Street
- East 7th Street/7th Street Peninsula
- Vandever Avenue in the area of Claymont Street and Bowers Street
