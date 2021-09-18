Local nonprofit aims to help youth giveback in Delaware County

Action News took a look at the Impact Center's unique initiative on the 600 block of Haverford Road.
Founder Maria Stroup says the organization's goal is to bridge the gap between youth and local organizations aimed at humanitarian work.
"Our collective goal is not the number of students we reach but the magnitude and the impact of the individual relationships in all of these schools," said Stroup.
The program works to educate kids and assist them with getting involved in volunteer work.
