Innocent man shot when bullet fired outside goes through wall of his Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An innocent bystander was one of the victims of a triple shooting in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

Police say at least 28 gunshots were fired in the area of 27th and Montgomery around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

A 21-year-old man, who was sitting on the couch inside his home on Marston Street, was shot in the leg when the bullet went through the wall.

He was taken to Einstein Hospital and is in stable condition.

A 25-year-old man, who was found shot in the arm and leg, was also taken to Einstein.

Police say a third victim showed up at Temple University Hospital with wounds to his leg and mouth.

He is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police say the shell casings were in two groups along the highway, so they are looking into if some type of shootout happened.

They're also checking surveillance cameras.

