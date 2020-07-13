Host Tamala Edwards welcomes Superintendent of the Philadelphia School District Dr. William Hite to discuss the city's plan to re-open schools this fall.
This 15-minute edition covers everything from safety protocols for students and teachers, building maintenance, virtual learning, and the idea that students will be coming back in 'shifts' until further notice.
They also discussed mask-wearing, care issues for parents, and how new safety procedures will increase the school district budget.
The School aims to announce their official plans during the week of July 13th.
Dr. William Hite talks challenges, precautions in reopening Philly schools
