inside story

District Attorney Krasner decisively wins primary

By and Niki Hawkins
EMBED <>More Videos

District Attorney Krasner decisively wins primary

Right after the decisive primary win of current District Attorney Larry Krasner, Matt O'Donnell hosts a conversation with Editor of the Philadelphia Citizen Larry Platt, a critic of the D.A., and Philadelphia Councilperson Jamie Gauthier (D) - a supporter of the office under Krasner. They discuss the landslide victory over Carlos Vega, the increasing murder rate, the FOP, and what transformative justice looks like in the District Attorney's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprimary electioninside storypennsylvania politics
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Inside Story with Temple's new President Dr. Jason Wingard
Physician Support line offers help for overstressed doctors, nurses
The effect of gun violence on young people
Former Sixers Executive Pat Croce on mindfulness
TOP STORIES
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News