Outrage over the Safehouse Opioid Injection site set for South Philadelphia - Inside Story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seg 1 - Big conversation on the South Philadelphia safehouse opioid injection site and what a local coronavirus outbreak could look like.

Inside Story: Democratic Presidential Race



Seg 2 - presidential politics and remembering the legacy of NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson for Black History Month.

Inside Story of the week



Seg 3 - Inside Stories of the Week

Host - Tamala

Larry Platt

Ajay Raju

Liz Preate Havey

Ed Turzanski
