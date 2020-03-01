Gov. Murphy, NJ officials provide daily update on COVID-19
Pennsylvania officials discuss COVID-19 pandemic response across commonwealth
inside story
Outrage over the Safehouse Opioid Injection site set for South Philadelphia - Inside Story
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seg 1 - Big conversation on the South Philadelphia safehouse opioid injection site and what a local coronavirus outbreak could look like.
Seg 2 - presidential politics and remembering the legacy of NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson for Black History Month.
Seg 3 - Inside Stories of the Week
Host - Tamala
Larry Platt
Ajay Raju
Liz Preate Havey
Ed Turzanski
