2 international exchange students from Temple University die in New York car crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two international exchange students at Temple University died in an out-of-state crash on Saturday.

University officials said they received reports from the medical staff at Clifton Springs Hospital in upstate New York.

The two students were identified by school officials as Francesca Ward and Olivia Moore.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the solo car crash, officials say.

There were other students in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were treated at the area hospital and later discharged, officials say.

"Please keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time. As we process this tragic loss, support is being offered to everyone in need," read a statement from Temple University's Senior Director of Communications Deirdre Hopkins.