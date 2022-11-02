Celebrating International Vegan Day at Fitz on Fourth, AtiyaOla's Spirit First Foods

AtiyaOla's Spirit First Foods has been serving vegan food for more than a decade, while Fitz on Fourth is a newcomer to the vegan scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AtiyaOla's Spirit First Foods has been bringing vegan, vegetarian and raw foods to West Philadelphia for more than a decade.

You can go for comfort foods like falafel burgers, mild or spicy vegan sausage and vegan cheesesteaks.

There are two soups of the day, one of which is always the coconut curry chickpea because owner AtiyaOla Malik Khan says, there's a customer revolt when it's not on the menu.

For those who eat fish, they also cook salmon but Atiya Ola's is known for its raw platters and raw wraps.

Atiya Williams is the co-owner and AtiyaOla's goddaughter. The restaurant is part of the Enterprise Center and, just like the business incubator it calls home, AtiyaOla's supports other local makers with products like locally made honey, jewelry and even detergent for sale.

They also carry locally made vegan desserts; the raw vegan cheesecake is a must-try.

AtiyaOla's Spirit First Foods |Facebook | Instagram

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

215-939-3298

Fitz on Fourth opened in June, bringing vegan cocktails, tapas and full-sized plates to Queen Village.

The cafe is the project of Alison Fitzpatrick and her son, Alex Soto. Alison is the executive chef:

Alex is the mix master and has fast become the Fitz on Fourth ice cream guy.

His coconut milk-based Graham cracker ice cream is paired with an apple crisp recipe from Alison's grandmother that she describes as "nice and crispy on top and then molten deliciousness underneath."

For the main meal, Alison makes dishes like edamame dumplings and squash, a crab cake made with hearts of palm and artichoke hearts, and Caesar salad with cashew parm and tacos.

Alex has crafted a collection of cocktails, from the Nightbird Espresso Martini to a Pear Elderflower Martini and a Pumpkin Butter Bourbon. The cocktails are made with local spirits and house-made simple syrups.

Both mom and son came to hospitality from the healthcare industry. They became frustrated by COVID and decided to pursue Alison's lifelong dream of opening a restaurant.

Alison, a trained chef, became vegan in 2018 at the advice of her doctors and says the diet dropped her medication list from nine to one.

They want the restaurant to be a reflection of their personality and hope the vibe makes everyone feel welcome and at home.

Fitz on Fourth | Facebook | Instagram

743 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

215-315-8989