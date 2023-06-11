Detours posted following I-95 collapse in Philadelphia | What residents, visitors should know

A tanker fire underneath Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia has caused part of the highway to collapse.

As crews and investigators begin to assess the damage, here is what residents and visitors need to know.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia collapsed Sunday morning after a tanker truck fire erupted underneath an overpass.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. underneath I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in the Tacony section of the city.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the overpass carrying the northbound lanes of the highway were reduced to rubble.

Officials say the extent of the damage means this is a situation that will impact the region for a long time to come.

Detour routes

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits.

For drivers heading southbound on I-95: Use Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East

For travelers heading north on I-95: Use I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road)

Residents are encouraged to use SEPTA as an alternative means of travel.

Delays in services

Residents in some areas should expect delays in trash and recycling collections, according to city officials.

The Streets Department is assessing which areas will be impacted as sanitation trucks will have to be diverted to alternative travel routes.

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts by texting ReadyPhila to 888-777.