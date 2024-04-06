I-95 NB in Philadelphia reopened after repairs made to Conrail bridge: PennDOT

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A portion of Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange has been reopened after a truck hit the Conrail bridge over the highway earlier this week, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT officials say the section of highway was reopened after the overhead bridge repairs were completed Saturday.

The northbound lanes of the highway had been closed since April 1, when a tractor-trailer struck the bridge around 1:30 p.m., forcing the closure of I-95 NB near the Betsy Ross Bridge.

In a statement on Wednesday, Philadelphia police said its officers were escorting the oversized truck on a "properly permitted and approved route."

It's still unclear why the height of the truck was incorrect or how far it traveled before hitting the bridge.

Police say no one was hurt in this crash and the cause remains under investigation.

In addition to I-95 North reopening Saturday, PennDOT crews say the ramp from Castor Avenue to I-95 North has also reopened to traffic.