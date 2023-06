A tractor trailer fire started under an I-95 overpass and spread to the lanes above.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tanker fire underneath Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia has caused part of the highway to collapse.

The highway is currently shut down.

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. Sunday between exit 32 to Academy Road and exit 30 for Cottman Avenue.

Crews are working to get the fire under control.

I-95 will remain shut down for an extended period time.