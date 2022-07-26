Pickup truck sought in connection with fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 95

Police say the driver of the pickup hit a motorcycle, another truck, and a pedestrian.

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday just before Exit 3 (Highland Avenue) in Upper Chichester Township.

Police say the driver of the blue Ford F-150 pickup was traveling in the right lane of I-95 northbound when the driver swerved onto the right shoulder.

The pickup then hit a motorcycle, another truck, and a pedestrian.

Police say the driver of the blue F-150 then fled onto Exit 3 without stopping.

Pictured: A blue Ford F-150 pickup truck being sought for a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Upper Chichester Twp., Delaware County on July 23, 2022.

The pedestrian who was hit, only identified as a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking the public, including auto body shops, to keep an eye out for the truck.

If you have any information, you are asked to call state police at 484-840-1000.