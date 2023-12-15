Pickup truck used by western Pa. prison escapee found in Philadelphia, U.S. Marshals say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pickup truck that was believed to have been used by a man who escaped from a western Pennsylvania prison has been located in Philadelphia.

Isaiah Tilghman, 33, has been on the run since escaping the Blair County Prison back on Dec. 3.

Marshals say Tilghman used a rope and the ventilation shaft to flee the facility.

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals announced the discovery of the F-150 pickup truck in the 2600 block of S. Front Street in South Philadelphia.

Tilghman remains at large. He was incarcerated for drug offenses and parole violations.

Anyone with information on Tilghman can call the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS(8477).