120 years in the making: Isgro Pastries nominated for a James Beard Award

After 120 years of pastry making, Isgro has been nominated by the James Beard Foundation for Outstanding Bakery.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Isgro Pastries has been a South Philadelphia staple since 1904.

Known for its cannoli and rum cake, the family business has evolved to include a robust cookie collection and other decadent sweets.

Finalists will be announced on April 3 and the winners will be crowned on June 10 in Chicago.

Third-generation owner Gus Sarno has run the business since 1969, but he's in the process of turning it over to his sons, Michael and AJ.

The family is looking to expand beyond Christian Street for the first time in its history with a new space planned for Columbus Boulevard in the near future.

Isgro Pastries | Facebook | Instagram

1009 Christian Street Philadelphia, PA 19147