PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A second wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia.

The lawsuit is in response to a man who was beaten to death outside of the cheesesteak shop back in 2021.

Isidro Cortes, 28, was killed during a fight outside the restaurant after a soccer game.

In a statement, the attorney for the family said that Pat's didn't do enough to protect Cortes.

Two suspects have been charged with Cortes' murder.