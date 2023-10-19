South Philadelphia family showing support for Israel becomes target of vandalism

The Levins family are thinking about how they will display their Israel flag moving forward.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Philadelphia family displaying support for Israel says they were targeted by vandals overnight into Wednesday.

Larry Levin said he displayed a sign of Israel's flag and a 'Philly Supports Israel' flyer on his front glass door.

He put the signs up after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Surveillance footage shows a person running down his block towards his home, then there is a loud crash, and the person runs back into the camera's view as they bolt down South 10th Street.

Police say it happened around midnight.

Levin said he called Philadelphia police and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The ADL says nationally, the organization has seen six times as many antisemitic incidents reported to them at this same time last year.

Andrew Goretski with the ADL said regionally, there has also been an increase.

"We've received, since October 7, 25 complaints. If you were to extrapolate that, that same amount over the course of the year, that would equal 1,000 complaints for the year," said Goretski.

He said they urge more people to report incidents of antisemitism, so the ADL can keep track.

Goretski also said following October 7, the ADL called on law enforcement to keep a presence at synagogues and mosques because of anti-Muslim concerns too.

On Wednesday, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and National Counterterrorism Center released a joint intelligence bulletin saying that the potential for violence in the U.S. is heightened because of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"While the terrorism threat in the United States has remained heightened throughout 2023, these recent events have sharpened the focus of potential attacks on targeted individuals and institutions perceived as symbolic of or tried to the conflict," the bulletin says.

The bulletin also cautioned against activity by lone wolves. The Levins are thinking about how they will display their flag moving forward.

"I feel strongly that we shouldn't take it down, that you can't retreat from bullies and terrorists, antisemitism can't stand," said Levin.

"I want to have it up, but I'm concerned for our safety, so that is a concern," Levin's wife Tami added.