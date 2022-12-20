'Jagged Little Pill' coming to Kimmel Cultural Campus this January

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 15-time Tony Award-nominated Jagged Little Pill is coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus this January.

If you're looking for a great gift for a theater lover or a way to ring in the New Year, we got a sneak peek at the touring production coming to Philadelphia.

This is what's called a "jukebox musical," inspired by Alanis Morissette's rock album of the same name.

It interweaves her famous songs with the pain of the fictional Healy family, telling their story of healing and empowerment.

"They have done such an awesome job of integrating these super iconic songs into our storyline," says Allison Sheppard, who plays Bella. "Alanis' music in general is so grounded in teen angst and freedom of expression and individuality and standing up for what you believe in. This is the main foundation of what our show is written on. It's young people using their voices to demand change."

The Healys appear to be an ideal suburban family, but they're forced to choose between maintaining the status quo or facing the truth.

"You'll see a lot of mature themes," says Dillon Klena, who plays Nick Healy. "You will also experience hope and life and living from your mistakes, and moving forward with a positive mindset."

They hope audiences are inspired to lead a more authentic, happier life.

Jagged Little Pill runs at the Academy of Music from January 3 to 15.