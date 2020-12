EMBED >More News Videos Who is Jalen Hurts? We look back at the rookie QB's path from high school standout to QB1 for the Birds.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jalen Hurts is officially QB1 for the Philadelphia Eagles, but we haven't seen the last of Carson Wentz.Coach Doug Pederson mentions both QBs will have a role on the team, with Hurts starting and, hopefully, giving the offense a shot in the arm; and Wentz serving as a mentor and learning from his demotion.Jeff Skversky highlights the Eagles' QB change in this week's Sports Flash.Who is Jalen Hurts? Ducis Rodgers introduces you to the Birds new starter in the video below.