Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had surgery to remove 'hardware' from ankle, ESPN sources say

The procedure was to remove "hardware" from his ankle that was put in place after an injury in college.

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who recently became the highest-paid player in NFL history, had surgery on his right ankle earlier this offseason, league sources told ESPN.

The procedure was to remove "hardware" that had been inserted in the ankle after Hurts suffered a high-ankle sprain while playing for the University of Alabama in an October 2018 game against Tennessee, sources said. Hurts was sidelined for nearly a month before returning to play in November of that season.

Surgery to remove the hardware took place in February and was considered minor, according to sources, who added that Hurts returned to his offseason workout routine not long after the procedure.

Hurts will be a full participant in the Eagles' offseason training program that begins next week, according to sources.

Hurts, 24, also had a separate surgery on his left ankle last February. He suffered a high-ankle sprain against the New York Giants in November 2021, missed a game, and then returned after the team's bye to lead the Eagles to a playoff berth in his first season as the full-time starter.

Hurts put together an MVP-level campaign last season, posting a 14-1 record as a starter while throwing for 22 touchdowns and rushing for 13 more. He saved one of his best performances for the biggest stage, racking up 374 total yards with four touchdowns and one costly turnover in a 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts and the Eagles agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension Monday that includes over $179 million in guarantees, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It is the biggest contract in terms of average annual value in NFL history at $51 million per year, and also includes a no-trade clause -- the first in Eagles history.

Hurts has missed a total of three games as a pro. He sat out two games late in season in 2022 with a right shoulder sprain but returned for the regular-season finale against the Giants and played through discomfort in the postseason, leading the Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl.