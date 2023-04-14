Top 6: Philadelphia bar, chef earn James Beard Award nominations

Jessica Boyington got to enjoy some top-notch dishes and drinks at two special places in this week's Top 6.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The finalists for the James Beard Award included some of Philadelphia's best restaurants, bars, chefs and restaurateurs.

Jessica Boyington got to enjoy some top-notch dishes and drinks at two special places in this week's Top 6.

LE CAVEAU WINE BAR - BEST BAR

If you know where Good King Tavern is in Bella Vista, you know where Le Caveau is - just follow the neon sign right upstairs!

Owner Chloe Grigri wanted to expand on the popular tavern by creating an elevated wine bar with fun French snacks. Le Caveau has earned her a James Beard Nomination for Best Bar.

The 120-bottle wine list is French dominant with a focus on mezcal spirits for cocktails and with one pour of sparkling pet nat.

One of the best bars wouldn't be complete without the best snacks. For the first time, I tried a French street food called, Panisse. (It's chickpea fries with lemon aioli.)

Next, some hand-cut steak tartare on grilled sourdough with Bernaise aioli, garlic chips and chives.

And my hands down favorite...a French-style hotdog with gherkin butter and whole grain Dijon mustard smeared on the inside of a fresh toasty baguette. The chocolate mouse I had for dessert was just icing on the figurative cake.

HER PLACE SUPPER CLUB - AMANDA SHULMAN - FINALIST FOR EMERGING CHEF

In June of 2021 Amanda Shulman took a shot by opening a pop-up restaurant with a two-month lease in Rittenhouse Square called Her Place Supper Club.

Fast forward to today, the 24-seat space is packed Monday through Friday and she's a James Beard finalist for Emerging Chef.

In her words, "It's a restaurant that makes no sense, in all the right ways".

The menu is a combination of French, Italian, and a little Jewish cuisine, and it changes every two weeks. This week's fare consists of Morel Ramp Pie, which takes a whopping five hours to make.

Then some baked and broiled oysters Rockefeller with garlic and a lemon squeeze, Hudson Valley trout with warm potato salad, fava beans and ramps, with a side of chilled veggies and a drizzle of ramp aioli, and a salad that you don't need a fork for! It's crispy endive leaves with white asparagus and a buttermilk whole grain mustard vinaigrette.

Her Place also has a huge wine list with over 200 bottles to choose from, and a shaken, stirred, or sparkling cocktail option too. I sipped the "stirred"...a delicate concoction of rum and rose vanilla tea.

Reservations are released on Sundays, two weeks in advance. Good luck my friends!

RELATED: Top 6 | Check out a couple James Beard Award nominees in Philadelphia

RELATED: Top 6: Check out 2 local James Beard Award nominees in Philadelphia

