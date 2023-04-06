Missing Reading, Pa. man found dead; case being investigated as a homicide

Javien Perch, 19, was missing for more than a week before his body was discovered on Wednesday evening.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man who was reported missing last week has been found dead, and police in Reading, Pennsylvania say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The body of 19-year-old Javien Perch was found on Wednesday evening in the woods along Oak Lane.

Javien Perch

Perch had been last seen around 7:30 p.m. on March 28 in the 1500 block of N. 10th Street.

Family members told WFMZ-TV in a recent interview they knew something was wrong when they didn't hear from him for two days and his phone was off.

His older brother told WMFZ that Perch's last location ping before his phone was turned off was on Moss Street in Reading.

No further details about Perch's death have been released. Police have not named any suspects.

Investigators say there is no indication of a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line at (877) 373-9913.