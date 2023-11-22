Montco woman pleads guilty in I-95 crash that killed 2 troopers, pedestrian

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County woman pleaded guilty in the crash on I-95 that killed 2 Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian in March 2022.

On Wednesday, Jayana Webb, 23, pleaded guilty to three counts of 3rd Degree Murder, three counts of Homicide by Vehicle while Driving Under the Influence, and one count of Driving Under the Influence.

She will serve between 27.5 and 60 years in prison for the deadly crash.

RELATED: Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges in I-95 crash that killed Pa. troopers, pedestrian

Jayana Tanae Webb

Authorities said Webb was driving on I-95 southbound in the area of milepost 18 near the Stadium Complex in Philadelphia when she struck and killed 33-year-old Martin F. Mack III and 29-year-old Branden T. Sisca on March 21.

The troopers were helping a pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras, get into the back of their cruiser when the crash happened. Oliveras also died in the crash.

Before the fatal crash, Webb was reportedly driving about 110 mph and was pulled over by the two troopers. It was revealed in court that the troopers left Webb when they got a call for a pedestrian on the highway. Then 15 minutes later, authorities said Webb crashed into the troopers and the pedestrian.

Her blood alcohol concentration was .211% and Webb was seen on surveillance video swerving, investigators said.

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021.

District Attorney Larry Krasner released this statement on the conviction:

"Today's conviction of Jayana Webb is a just resolution of one of the most shocking incidents of vehicular violence in recent memory. I want to thank ADA Jeffrey Hojnowski and our team in the Homicide/Non-Fatal Shootings Unit, along with the Pennsylvania State Police, for a skillful investigation and prosecution that avoided a jury trial, which would have undoubtedly been retraumatizing for the families of Trooper Mack, Trooper Sisca, and Mr. Oliveras. This matter will formally conclude next Tuesday when Ms. Webb is to turn herself in before the court. We will have more to share with the press and the public at that time."