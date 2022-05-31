Arizona Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney, fmr. roommate of Eagles' Jalen Reagor, dies in crash at age 25

We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. pic.twitter.com/5bdVCXT6Gv — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 30, 2022

DALLAS -- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning, his agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed to ESPN.The Cardinals released a statement Monday afternoon, also confirming Gladney's death."We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," it said.The crash took place around 2:28 a.m. Monday, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department. A white vehicle was overturned when officers arrived. Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed two people -- a male and a female -- were dead.According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, the crash involved two vehicles. According to preliminary information, the white vehicle was speeding and clipped the vehicle in front of it, losing control before hitting a beam on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas. The two people in the other vehicle were not injured.Investigators will release the names of the two people who died in the accident once the medical examiner makes positive identification of the bodies and notifies the next of kin."We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time," Overstreet said in a statement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.Gladney, 25, signed with the Cardinals in March after a jury found him not guilty on a felony assault charge.He was a first-round pick out of TCU in 2020 by the Minnesota Vikings, who released him in August after he was indicted on a charge of assault involving a former girlfriend in April 2021."We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."The NFL said in a statement: "The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, Gladney's former TCU teammate, tweeted: "Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man... ain't too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please."Arizona signed Gladney to a two-year contract. He was set to compete for a starting job this offseason.Gladney played 50 games in four seasons for TCU and was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2019 after his senior season."Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney," Horned Frogs athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a statement. "After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son. He will be missed by our entire community. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go to Jeff's family, friends and TCU teammates."