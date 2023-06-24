Philly officer still fighting to beat odds almost 2 years after Jefferson Hospital shooting

Wounded in the line of duty, Philadelphia police officer Arcenio Perez continues to fight and beat the odds everyday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wounded in the line of duty in 2021, Philadelphia Police Officer Arcenio Perez continues to fight and beat the odds every day.

Almost two years ago he was injured in a shootout that unfolded at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Since then, he's had 10 surgeries on his hand and arm and countless hours of physical therapy.

His last procedure was on June 13.

"They were able to take one of the tendons from one of my fingers to give me use of my thumb," said Perez.

"It's been tough. Nonstop surgeries. Hitting the reset button with recovery and seeing what more can I get out of my hand," he added.

Perez and his wife Olivia say the last year and a half hasn't just impacted him, but the entire family as they work to pay down medical costs, and welcome a new baby.

Perez says he still has minimal feeling in his hand but is hoping continued PT will help him be steps closer to returning to work.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-our-hero-arcenio-perez-ppd-officer?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet &utm_medium=copy_link_all &utm_source=customer

Stacey Hayes, the suspect who police say shot Perez, was sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison last summer.

Before opening fire on the officers, authorities say Hayes walked into the hospital wearing scrubs and body armor and killed his co-worker, nursing assistant Anrae James at close range.