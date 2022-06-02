officer injured

Fundraiser to be held for Philadelphia police officer injured in Jefferson Hospital shooting

Arcenio Perez was injured a shootout that unfolded at Jefferson Hospital October 2021.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fundraiser to be held for Philly cop injured in hospital shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After being wounded in the line of duty, a Philadelphia police officer is fighting to beat the odds during his recovery.

Arcenio Perez was injured a shootout that unfolded at Jefferson Hospital October 2021.

Now, efforts are underway to continue supporting the family as he recuperates.

RELATED: Officer injured in shootout with homicide suspect released from hospital

"It's been a lot of recovery, a lot of surgeries," said Perez. "My biggest challenge every day is, I used to wake up and get our son ready for school, and now he helps me get dressed and ties my shoes."

It is the reality of being wounded on the job while protecting others.

Perez was shot during a gun battle with a suspect, who allegedly killed his coworker, Anrae James, at Jefferson University Hospital.

Stacey Hayes is now charged with murder and attempted murder in the killing.

"It happened it so fast. Next thing I know, I heard gun shots and I wake up in the hospital," Perez said. "The whole section of my arm was gone. I had surgeries where they removed portion of my thighs to recreate, reconstruct my arm"

Perez's wife was eight months pregnant at the time.

RELATED: Nursing assistant fatally shot by coworker at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man,' father says

"To say it's been life changing would be an understatement," said Olivia Perez.

On June 3 at 7 p.m., the FOP will hold a night of support for Perez and his family.

Perez has limited movement in his right hand and has several more months of physical therapy.

"He's a fighter. He works hard," said Olivia Perez.

"I'm pretty confident to fight the odds to go back," said Arcenio Perez.

Perez says the odds are slim, but it's a chance and that's all he needs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaofficer injuredpolice shootingjefferson university hospitalphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INJURED
Woman wanted after officer injured during Radnor Twp. traffic stop
Montco officer passes away after bee sting leads to brain injury
Police ID suspected DUI driver who hit officer
Police ID Philly road rage chase suspect
TOP STORIES
Philly health officials announce 1st probable case of monkeypox in Pa.
Philadelphia crews battling massive junkyard fire
AccuWeather: Drenching Downpours, T'Storms Today
Authorities ID swimmer who went missing off coast of Wildwood
1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21, White House says
Fire engine, second vehicle involved in head-on crash in Bensalem
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
Show More
Woman finds $36,000 in couch she got on Craigslist
Celeb lawyer sentenced for stealing nearly $300K from Stormy Daniels
More homes deemed unsafe after Montgomery County explosion
Pa. governor candidate Mastriano cooperates with January 6 committee
SNACKTIME Brass band brings joy to Philly streets, PHS Flower Show
More TOP STORIES News