Fundraiser to be held for Philadelphia police officer injured in Jefferson Hospital shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After being wounded in the line of duty, a Philadelphia police officer is fighting to beat the odds during his recovery.Arcenio Perez was injured a shootout that unfolded at Jefferson Hospital October 2021.Now, efforts are underway to continue supporting the family as he recuperates."It's been a lot of recovery, a lot of surgeries," said Perez. "My biggest challenge every day is, I used to wake up and get our son ready for school, and now he helps me get dressed and ties my shoes."It is the reality of being wounded on the job while protecting others.Perez was shot during a gun battle with a suspect, who allegedly killed his coworker, Anrae James, at Jefferson University Hospital.Stacey Hayes is now charged with murder and attempted murder in the killing."It happened it so fast. Next thing I know, I heard gun shots and I wake up in the hospital," Perez said. "The whole section of my arm was gone. I had surgeries where they removed portion of my thighs to recreate, reconstruct my arm"Perez's wife was eight months pregnant at the time."To say it's been life changing would be an understatement," said Olivia Perez.On June 3 at 7 p.m., the FOP will hold a night of support for Perez and his family.Perez has limited movement in his right hand and has several more months of physical therapy."He's a fighter. He works hard," said Olivia Perez."I'm pretty confident to fight the odds to go back," said Arcenio Perez.Perez says the odds are slim, but it's a chance and that's all he needs.