Suspect in Jefferson University Hospital murder sentenced after pleading guilty

Authorities say Stacey Hayes walked into the hospital wearing scrubs and body armor and killed his co-worker.

Authorities say Stacey Hayes walked into the hospital wearing scrubs and body armor and killed his co-worker.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man who shot and killed a coworker last year at Jefferson University Hospital was sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison.

Before his sentencing Wednesday, Stacey Hayes, 55, pleaded guilty to several charges including murder and attempted murder.

Authorities say Hayes walked into the hospital wearing scrubs and body armor and killed his co-worker, nursing assistant Anrae James at close range.

SEE ALSO: Nursing assistant fatally shot by coworker at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man,' father says

After the shooting, police say Hayes fled in a U-Haul truck but was later spotted by officers in the city's Parkside section.

SEE ALSO: Lawsuit alleges security failures in murder of nursing assistant at Jefferson University Hospital

According to police, the officers ordered Hayes to "drop the gun" several times, but he ignored their verbal commands and discharged his rifle toward the officers. Four of the officers returned fire.

Two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. Hayes was briefly hospitalized for his injuries.

District Attorney Larry Krasner issued this statement after securing a conviction in the case: "The criminal legal system today held Stacey Hayes accountable for his violent actions last October, but we cannot pretend that this is the same as justice. Anrae James' children have lost their father; his wife and loved ones lost a dear partner and friend. That tragic reality is regrettably unchanged."

Stacey Hayes

In the days following the deadly shooting, Jefferson Hospital announced a series of safety changes.

James, 43, was a father of three children.

A lawsuit was filed earlier this year against the hospital.