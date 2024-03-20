Man indicted for Atlantic City boat crash that left 79-year-old swimmer dead

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A grand jury indicted a 54-year-old man in connection with a fatal boating crash in Atlantic City in August of 2023.

Investigators say Jeffrey Jastrzembski was intoxicated and driving the boat at a high rate of speed when he struck and killed 79-year-old Norma Michaels, who was swimming near the Albany Avenue Bridge.

An investigation determined that Jastrzembski had a blood alcohol content of at least .19 at the time of the crash.

Jastrzembski now faces a charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter.