2 found dead in Jenkintown home, deaths appear 'suspicious': Source

Chopper 6 was over the scene after two bodies were found in a Jenkintown home.

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Montgomery County.

The discovery was made in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in Jenkintown.

A source tells Action News that the deaths appear to be suspicious at this time.

Chopper 6 was overhead on Wednesday morning to find crime scene tape around a home.

There was no immediate word as to how the two people died.

Abington Township Police and the Montgomery County District Attorney's office are working together in this investigation.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.