road rage

2 arrested for brutal road rage assault in Jenkintown that was caught on video

Police said a man and a woman beat the female victim and dragged her out of the car as she tried to get away.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Arrests made in brutal road rage assault caught on video

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people have been arrested after a woman was brutally attacked in a road rage incident in Jenkintown, Pa. that was caught on video.

September Wingfield, 25, and Charles Woodson, 37, were arrested at a home in the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

September Wingfield and Charles Woodson



Police say the arrests came after an 'extensive' investigation and tips from the public.

Wingfield and Woodson are being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $50,000 cash bail each.

They are charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

The attack happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 near the intersection of Old York and Rydal roads.

Police said a man and a woman beat the female victim and dragged her out of the car as she tried to get away.

Officers arrived and found the woman unconscious.

Detectives said the suspects fled in a black Ford pickup truck that had the license plate removed.

Police say they are not exactly sure what happened to spark the attack, but they do not believe that the victim and couple seen beating her knew each other beforehand.

EMBED More News Videos

Police said a man and a woman beat the female victim and dragged her out of the car as she tried to get away.



One witness who recorded video footage of the assault gave it to police.

Another witness, Mikey Lane, happened to be in the shopping center near the intersection of Old York and Rydal roads when it happened.

"They were making gestures to each other about which way they were going," Lane said in an interview with Action News last week.

He described those gestures and comments traded as profane, and added what he saw next.

"The guy jumps out of the car, I think he's going to do something like break-up the fight, and instead he actually starts joining in with the other woman," said Lane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jenkintown boroughpennsylvania newsassaultroad rage
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Woman brutally attacked during road rage incident in Jenkintown
Man killed in road rage shooting was in newly-purchased car
Police: Man dies after apparent road rage shooting in Philly
Police: Man stabbed after road rage incident escalates
TOP STORIES
Philly police officer, homeowner shot during robbery investigation
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Charges filed after woman struck, killed by boat propeller
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Philly school offers free COVID testing following student's death
Show More
PHL expecting nearly 1M travelers through the new year
What to know about breakthrough COVID infections
Rite Aid is closing more than 60 stores
Watch: Postgame Show breaks down Eagles' win over Washington
Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet Ramsey killing
More TOP STORIES News