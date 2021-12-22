2 arrested for brutal road rage assault in Jenkintown that was caught on video

September Wingfield and Charles Woodson

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11354276" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police said a man and a woman beat the female victim and dragged her out of the car as she tried to get away.

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people have been arrested after a woman was brutally attacked in a road rage incident in Jenkintown, Pa. that was caught on video.September Wingfield, 25, and Charles Woodson, 37, were arrested at a home in the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.Police say the arrests came after an 'extensive' investigation and tips from the public.Wingfield and Woodson are being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $50,000 cash bail each.They are charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.The attack happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 near the intersection of Old York and Rydal roads.Police said a man and a woman beat the female victim and dragged her out of the car as she tried to get away.Officers arrived and found the woman unconscious.Detectives said the suspects fled in a black Ford pickup truck that had the license plate removed.Police say they are not exactly sure what happened to spark the attack, but they do not believe that the victim and couple seen beating her knew each other beforehand.One witness who recorded video footage of the assault gave it to police.Another witness, Mikey Lane, happened to be in the shopping center near the intersection of Old York and Rydal roads when it happened."They were making gestures to each other about which way they were going," Lane said in an interview with Action News last week.He described those gestures and comments traded as profane, and added what he saw next."The guy jumps out of the car, I think he's going to do something like break-up the fight, and instead he actually starts joining in with the other woman," said Lane.