ChristianaCare to purchase former Jennersville Hospital in Chester County

WEST GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- ChristianaCare is purchasing the shuttered Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County. Once opened, the location will be called ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.
In an announcement Wednesday morning, ChristianaCare says it will purchase the former hospital from Tower Health, with the closing expected in approximately 30 to 60 days.
Jennersville Hospital closed its doors on December 31, 2021, after Tower Health said a potential buyer did not meet its regulatory and financial obligations to complete the transaction.
ChristianaCare says the acquisition does not include any personnel or practices that are currently operating.
Officials say planning for which services might be located on the Jennersville campus is in the early stages.
"We are exploring what is possible," Jennifer Schwartz, Esq., Chief Strategy Officer, said in a statement. "We know that the loss of the emergency services because of the closing of Jennersville Hospital is a significant concern of the community, and that's definitely something that we're discussing. Our priority right now is to talk with community leaders and listen to the community, so that we can develop a plan that meets their needs."
In February, ChristianaCare also announced a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health.
