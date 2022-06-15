hospital

ChristianaCare to purchase former Jennersville Hospital in Chester County

Once opened, the location will be called ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

WEST GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- ChristianaCare is purchasing the shuttered Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County. Once opened, the location will be called ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.

In an announcement Wednesday morning, ChristianaCare says it will purchase the former hospital from Tower Health, with the closing expected in approximately 30 to 60 days.

Jennersville Hospital closed its doors on December 31, 2021, after Tower Health said a potential buyer did not meet its regulatory and financial obligations to complete the transaction.

SEE ALSO: Chester County, Pa. residents worried about access to health care as 2 hospitals set to close

ChristianaCare says the acquisition does not include any personnel or practices that are currently operating.

Officials say planning for which services might be located on the Jennersville campus is in the early stages.

"We are exploring what is possible," Jennifer Schwartz, Esq., Chief Strategy Officer, said in a statement. "We know that the loss of the emergency services because of the closing of Jennersville Hospital is a significant concern of the community, and that's definitely something that we're discussing. Our priority right now is to talk with community leaders and listen to the community, so that we can develop a plan that meets their needs."

SEE ALSO: Judge orders sale to resume of Jennersville, Brandywine hospitals

In February, ChristianaCare also announced a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswest grove boroughpennsylvania newsbusinesshospital
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOSPITAL
Temple University Hospital's trauma advocates work to expand program
Man stabs doctor, 2 nurses at Southern California hospital
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
11 staffers at Missouri hospital are pregnant at the same time
TOP STORIES
Off-duty corrections officer injured in shootout outside home: Police
Biggest rate hike in nearly 3 decades expected amid inflation
Union to vote on authorizing Atlantic City casino strike
Herr's 'Flavored by Philly' potato chips are here | See 3 winners
2 officers, 22-year veteran & rookie, killed in Calif. motel shootout
Financial experts weigh in on bear market and potential recession
Public input needed to 'Reimagine the Parkway'
Show More
Philadelphia residents want city to reopen massive Olympic-size pool
Lizzo changes words in new song 'Grrrls' to replace ableist slur
3 wanted for trying to steal women's purses outside KOP Mall: Police
FDA could authorize COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
More TOP STORIES News