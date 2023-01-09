Reward increases as search for missing Montgomery County mom continues

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3.

"This has been a nightmare," said Diane Brehm, Jennifer Brown's aunt. "We are truly living a movie that we're involved in and it's a nightmare."

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The family of a missing mother in Montgomery County has increased the reward to find her to $15,000.

Brown then never showed up the following day to pick up her son from the bus stop, police said.

Officers did find her car parked outside of her home on Stratford Court in Royersford. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside.

Brown's personal cell phone is still missing, and police say it hasn't been communicating since the morning she vanished.

Family and friends gathered outside Brown's home on Saturday night for a candlelight vigil, praying for her safe return.

"Very much on edge, very anxious," said family spokesperson Tiffany Barron. "It's still very surreal, however each passing minute, hour, day it's getting more and more real and scary."

Those who know her say she was never without her son and she was incredibly responsible.

"There's no way she would leave him behind or like, not be home for him," said neighbor Ellen Friend. "It's honestly completely out of character. She's a very friendly person. I don't see her having any enemies. She's very caring of all the neighbors, especially the elderly."

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact police.