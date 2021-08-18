teen shot

15-year-old critically injured after shooting on Philadelphia basketball court

The shooting happened on the 1900 block of West Ontario Street at the Jerome Brown Playground.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was rushed to the hospital after she was shot on a Philadelphia basketball court on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Ontario Street at the Jerome Brown Playground in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Investigators say officers found a 15-year-old female shot in the left side of her face and once in the right side of her head.

She is currently listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.



