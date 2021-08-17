Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia, 14 shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police investigate a triple shooting that left one man is dead and two others wounded in Southwest Philadelphia.The incident happened Monday just before 10 p.m. on the 5700 block of Elmwood Avenue.Police say an unknown man approached the group and began firing into the crowd, then fled.Harold Haughton, 51, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.A third man was also shot and was transported to the hospital.Investigators say surveillance cameras did capture the shooting.So far, no arrests have been made at this time.