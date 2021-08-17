fatal shooting

Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia, 14 shots fired

Police say the suspect continued to fire as he ran from the scene.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Victim targeted in Philly shooting, 14 bullets fired: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police investigate a triple shooting that left one man is dead and two others wounded in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident happened Monday just before 10 p.m. on the 5700 block of Elmwood Avenue.


Police say an unknown man approached the group and began firing into the crowd, then fled.

Harold Haughton, 51, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

A third man was also shot and was transported to the hospital.

Investigators say surveillance cameras did capture the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.


MORE TOP STORIES:








Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting targetfatal shootingshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
13-year-old dies, 2 adults wounded in Chester shooting
Suspect on the loose after 5 shot, woman carjacked
Police identity suspect in fatal shooting near Delco church
Shocking video shows deadly shooting inside business
TOP STORIES
Drone, K9s help track Radnor Township burglary suspect
Taliban vow to honor women's rights but within Islamic law
What to know about COVID-19 variants of concern
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: Sources
Twin brothers, 17, shot in North Philadelphia
1 Week Only: Wawa selling Swoop Shake for Eagles Autism Challenge
Multiple injuries reported in Cherry Hill crash
Show More
Embiid, 76ers sign 4-year $196M supermax extension: Sources
Police locate parents of 2 boys found in Burlington
AccuWeather: Drenching downpours and oppressive humidity
Man rescues handler attacked by alligator at reptile center
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
More TOP STORIES News