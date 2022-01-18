house fire

Firefighters battle house fire at Jersey Shore; resident sent to hospital

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire left a house at the Jersey Shore in ruins and sent one person to the hospital.

The fire started just after midnight Tuesday on the 100 block of Lake Winnepesaukee Drive in Little Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County.

Officials say the two people who were inside the home made it out, but suffered smoke inhalation. One was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire chief says the wind helped spread the blaze across the house.

The Action Cam on the scene showed firefighters working the blaze. Crews used ladders and then surveyed the fire damage.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.

