Jim Gardner's Career at 6abc Action News In His Own Words

Part 1 - Jim Gardner discusses his career at 6abc, his work, his friends, and how he got here.

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- As 6abc and generations of viewers celebrate Jim Gardner's retirement, we are all now able to hear from Jim himself, as he looks back over his historic career in Philadelphia.

Earlier this fall, Jim sat down to answer questions about Jim Gardner, a topic he does not typically enjoy spending a lot of time on.

In these videos, Jim explains how he came to be a journalist, how he arrived in Philadelphia, the colleagues who shaped him, and the region he has called home for more than 45 years.