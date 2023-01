The Birds gifted Jim with a number 46 jersey, complete with his last name on the back.

Our very own Jim Gardner was on the field at the Linc to get fans pumped up before the Eagles took on the Saints.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our very own Jim Gardner was on the field at the Linc to get fans pumped up before the Eagles took on the Saints.

He led the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in the Eagles Fight Song!

The Birds also gifted Jim with a number 46 jersey, complete with his last name on the back.

The number 46, of course, represents the number of years he spent with us here at Action News before retiring two weeks ago.

Unfortunately, the Eagles fell to the Saints 20-10.