How Jim Gardner has inspired the next generation of journalists

While we've been looking back at Jim Gardner's remarkable 46-year career here at Action News, we also look to the future. Aspiring journalists have turned to Jim as an example.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All this week we are celebrating Jim Gardner.

Jim is set to deliver his final 6 p.m. newscast Wednesday.

