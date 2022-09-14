Joe Buck has a message for Philadelphia sports fans: 'I want you to love me'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you ask any Philadelphia sports fan what they think of Joe Buck, the response will most likely be mixed.

Some feel the longtime broadcaster hates the City of Brotherly Love.

But he's always maintained that it's not true.

"I love being in Philly. Everyone goes, 'Oh Philly, they all think you hate the Phillies and you hate the Eagles.' I love Philadelphia. I love being in a place that cares about their sports," said Buck in an interview with Action News' Jamie Apody.

Buck is no stranger to the broadcast booth. He and Troy Aikman have been calling games together for 20 NFL seasons. But now the duo are the new voices for Monday Night Football on ESPN.

Buck and Aikman will call the Eagles-Vikings game Monday night in South Philadelphia. He thinks the Eagles will win the division this year.

"I think they're a dangerous team," Buck said when asked if they could go all the way.

And the broadcasting legend wanted to share this final plea to any fan who is still on the fence about him:

"If I could just say to you, Philadelphia. I'm a fan of Rocky. It was my favorite movie as a kid. I love the colors of all of your teams. My dad was really, really good friends with Harry Kalas and Richie Ashburn. I worked with Tim McCarver forever, he was the voice of the Philadelphia Phillies. And what else can I say? I mean, I love Bookbinder's when it was there. I was there as a kid. And I mean, the Liberty Bell for God's sake. I took my daughter there on a little history walk. It's where our government and our nation really started. So it's a lot to love there and I want you to love me."