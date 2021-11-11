art of aging

Vietnam Veteran turned radio host Joe Griffies advocates for vets all year round

Joe Griffies was just 19 years old when he went overseas to serve his country.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vietnam Veteran turned radio host advocates for vets all year round

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The nation celebrates Veterans Day every year on November 11th, but an Army vet turned radio host down the shore celebrates veterans every week on his show and has spent the last ten years talking and listening to vets across the country and the world.

Joe Griffies was just 19 years old when he went overseas to serve his country.

"About three months after my brother enlisted, I got drafted and I went to Vietnam," he said.

As an Army Veteran, Griffies is a proud member of VFW Post 6650 in Ocean City, New Jersey.

"We have active meetings every month here," he said. "We do a lot of things."

And for the last 10 years, he's spent his Saturday afternoons advocating for veterans as host of the "Welcome Home Show" on WIBG radio.

"We're here to help the vets that can't help themselves," said Griffies.

The "Welcome Home Show" is broadcast live from 2pm to 4pm every Saturday. Griffies says they play music on the show and choose songs "that put smiles on veterans' faces."

"We interview six or seven people from all over the country," he said.

He says his guests range from "Medal of Honor recipients" to "everyday soldiers," and they cover every topic.

He hosts the show with Bill Davenport, a Marine Veteran, and John Lockwood is the producer. Recent guests include, Retired Brigadier General Doug Satterfield, who wrote a book called, "Our Longest Year in Iraq."

Griffies says for many vets coming home, their war has just begun if they are dealing with post-traumatic stress. To help veterans, Griffies focuses on the problems plaguing vets nationwide on his show.

"If we have to do something about the homelessness and suicide problem, it all starts with jobs," he explained.

He says he voices his support to "buy veteran-made products in America," since many of those businesses also hire veterans.

With holiday gift-buying season upon us, Griffies invited veteran business owners to talk about their American-made products on a recent show. He spoke with Air Force Veteran Major Charlynda Scales, founder of Mutt's Sauce, and Army Veteran Dean Wegner who started an apparel brand called, Authentically American.

Griffies also highlighted 12-year-old Sawyer Hendrickson's mission to bring the holidays to our military through her nonprofit, Miss Sawyer's Kids with a Cause. This year, she plans on sending out 10,000 Christmas stockings to veterans.

"It's a good way of letting the public know - hey, we got these veterans, we got to take care of them," said Griffies. "Thanks for your service."

For more information:
Welcome Home Veterans Radio on Facebook
WIBG Radio - Listen Live
WIBG On Demand - Welcome Home podcasts
Mutt's Sauce
Authentically American Apparel
Miss Sawyer's Kids With a Cause
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentocean citynew jerseyradioveteransveterans dayart of agingveteran
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART OF AGING
Home care agency delivering food to seniors and communities in need
Main Line Health hopes new program will prevent new cases of diabetes
West Chester designer creating fashion to support a good cause
Philly artist giving life to old bones through skull art
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News