Pennsylvania Senate race: John Fetterman holds rally in Blue Bell, Pa.

The winner in the battleground state could help decide the chamber's partisan control next year.

BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania campaigned in Blue Bell Sunday evening.

Fetterman spoke to supporters at the Montgomery County Community College.

Abortion rights was the main focus of the event.

As the general election grows closer, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and political novice, has begun stepping up his questioning of Fetterman's fitness for office after he suffered the stroke in May.

Fetterman's team has insisted he is fit for office.

"I truly hope for each and every one of you, you didn't have a doctor in your life making fun of it, making light of it or telling you you're not fit to serve," said Fetterman.

Dr. Oz spent Saturday also rallying, using the time to key in on Fetterman who he believes is unwilling to debate.

"He hasn't agreed to a debate. To agree to a debate, you actually have to give a date," said Oz.

Fetterman did publicly announce he will participate in one debate in October although no date has been finalized.

Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, and Oz are vying to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey in a race Democrats see as one of their best chances nationally to flip a Republican-held seat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.