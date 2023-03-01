YMCA member finishes 100-mile mission to raise funds, inspire others

An inspirational fundraiser was held at the YMCA in Royersford, Montgomery County on Wednesday.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An inspirational fundraiser was held at the YMCA in Royersford, Montgomery County on Wednesday.

John Curcio biked 100 miles to raise funds for some of the special programs at the "Y."

John was paralyzed in a roofing accident in 1988. He uses a hand-powered bike to go the distance for this 100-mile ride.

He credits the Y for helping him get into shape and adjust his eating habits. Since joining about six years ago he has gone from over 300 pounds down to 200.

Realizing what a difference the facility has made on his life, he decided to join the crew at Spring Valley and has been working there ever since.

John sets the fund-raising goal to $15,000 each year and, to date, has helped raise over $30,000. These funds will be used to help community members take part in programs at the facility that they may not be able to afford.

In 1988 John was employed as a roofer when he suffered a major accident. The ladder he was using broke causing him to fall two and a half stories. John suffered from a severed spinal cord leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. He says he has been in a wheelchair for over 30 years.

He completed his goal of 100 miles using the Sci-fit arm bike which allows him to stay in his wheelchair and peddle using his arms.

To donate to John's Ride for the Y, you can visit: https://gpyconnect.philaymca.org/johns-ride-for-the-y