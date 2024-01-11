Police made arrest in 2013 Bucks County cold case murder, home invasion

HILLTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says they have arrested a man in connection to a 2013 deadly home invasion nearly 11 years after the crime.

Thomas Delgado, 50, was taken into custody on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in the 2600 block of Collins Street in Philadelphia.

Delgato is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, robbery, rape, and burglary.

Joseph Canazaro, 48, was killed on January 18, 2013, inside his rental home on the unit block of Swartley Road in Hilltown Township, Pennsylvania. He shared the home with his live-in girlfriend and his two children.

According to police, two armed men broke into the first-floor window of the home around 6:30 p.m. Canazaro's 15-year-old son had already left for school, but his girlfriend and his 12-year-old son were still at home.

Investigators say Canazaro, along with his girlfriend and son, were tied up. His girlfriend was also raped.

However, the woman and child were able to escape. They went to a neighbor's home and contacted police.

Canazaro was shot and killed during the home invasion. The killers took several guns from Canazaro's collection before fleeing in his Lincoln pickup truck.

The pickup truck was later found dumped behind the Giant Super Market, located at 1465 West Broad Street in Quakertown.

Roughly a month after the incident, then-Bucks County District Attorney David Heckler released surveillance footage of the vehicle believed to be a red 2004 to 2008 four-door Nissan Maxima or Nissan Altima, with possible discoloration on the front right fender.

In the surveillance video, the red Nissan can be seen pulling up to Canazaro's vehicle around 10 a.m. on the day of the murder.

The pickup then backs up in the parking lot to another parking spot further away from the building, and the Nissan follows. After some time the Nissan pulls out of the parking spot, leaving the pickup where it was later discovered by police.

Canazaro was the co-owner of an Ambler tavern, along with other business interests. In 2013, sources said police think he may have been targeted and were looking into his financial history, including a bankruptcy declaration several years ago.

Those sources said that bankruptcy declaration came three days after he bounced two large checks at a Philadelphia check cashing agency, one worth $150,000 and another worth $60,000.